Govt. allocates Rs163bln for uplift of merged districts: Ajmal Wazir

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa on merged districts, Ajmal Wazir Monday said a huge amount of Rs163 billion were allocated for uplift of the merged districts of the province.

Addressing a representative Jirga of Mehsud tribe at newly constituted tehsil 'Shaktoi', the adviser said out of Rs163 billion, the Federal government would provide Rs152 billion while KP would inject Rs11 billion during current fiscal year for speedy development of merged areas.

He said most of these amount would be spent on socio-economic sectors including health and education besides roads connectivity.

He said up-gradation of tehsil 'Shakoti' in South Waziristan was the long standing demand of tribal people of the area that was fulfilled today by the present elected government.

Ajmal Wazir said Mehsud tribes has rich culture, history and long services for the country and has unique position in erstwhile FATA.

He said a handful of elements were sowing seeds of differences among tribal people for their ulterior motives besides pushing tribesmen towards backwardness and ignorance, saying all such nefarious designs would be thwarted with power of brave tribesmen.

Ajmal Wazir said the government has initiated work on multifaceted development program to bring ex-FATA at par with developed regions of the country in couple of years and solid efforts are being taken to bring positive changes in lives of Mehsud tribesmen through provision of quality education and health services besides agriculture and economic growth.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken keen interest in development of merged areas and directed provision of Sehat Insaf Cards to tribal people. He said Sehat Insaf Card is a gift of PTI Government for poor people of tribal districts and under this landmark health initiative they would be able to get quality free treatment in any paneled top Govt and private hospitals of Pakistan.

He said merger of erstwhile FATA was a revolutionary step and people of this region would now get all the services including speedy justice like other citizens of Pakistan.