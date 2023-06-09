UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs167.9 Bln For Provinces & Special Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Govt allocates Rs167.9 bln for Provinces & Special Areas

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government has proposed to allocate Rs167.9 billion to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24 for the ongoing and new development schemes in all provinces and special areas of Pakistan.

According to the budgetary document for development in 2023-24 released on Friday, the government has introduced twenty new development schemes in all provinces with a special focus on Sindh and Baluchistan provinces which were devastated during floods in 2023.

Out of twenty new development schemes, the government has proposed eight new schemes in Sindh province and seven new development schemes in the province of Baluchistan.

For the province of Punjab, the government has allocated a total of Rs9,113 million out of which Rs1,023 million is for two new projects and Rs8,090 million for sixteen ongoing projects.

For the province of Sindh, the government has allocated a total of Rs 21.1 billion out of which Rs2.6 billion for three ongoing schemes whereas Rs18.

5 billion for eight new development schemes.

For the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has allocated a total of Rs3,684.521 million out of which Rs 500 million for one new scheme and 3,184.521 million for eight ongoing development schemes in the province.

For the province of Baluchistan, the government has allocated a total of Rs16,102 million out of which Rs1,562 million for seven new development schemes and Rs14,539 million for 25 ongoing development schemes in the province.

For the merged districts of KPK, the federal government has allocated Rs57,000 million for two different development schemes.

For Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs32,450 million out of which Rs100 million for one new scheme and Rs32,350 million for nine ongoing development schemes.

For Gilgit Baltistan, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs28,450 million out of which 500 million for one new development scheme and Rs27,950 million for eighteen ongoing development schemes in the area.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

1 minute ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

2 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

6 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

28 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.