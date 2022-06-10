UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs.17 Bln For Providing Laptop To Youth: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Govt allocates Rs.17 bln for providing laptop to youth: Minister

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Friday allocated Rs 17 billion in budget 2022-23 to provide laptop to youth, for imparting information technology training besides improvement of across the country network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Friday allocated Rs 17 billion in budget 2022-23 to provide laptop to youth, for imparting information technology training besides improvement of across the country network.

In the budget speech on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "The government had purposed Rs 17 billion in the budget 2022-23 for imparting IT training, providing laptop to youth, improvement of network and enhancing IT related exports."

