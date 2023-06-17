Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power consumers: Dastgir

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said the government has allocated 171 billion rupees for subsidies to provide relief to power consumers across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is working to enhance energy production at low prices and to initiate new power plants to provide uninterrupted electricity to the masses.

The Minister said around five thousand megawatts more electricity has been inserted in the national grid in the current year.

He said the government has not increased the prices of electricity during its tenure and brought massive decrease in the power shortage.

Khurram Dastgir said though there is no power shortfall in the country, distribution companies will continue to observe load shedding for limited hours keeping in view the category and gravity of line losses in the area.