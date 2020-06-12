UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Allocates Rs1,786.160 Mln For Eight Petroleum Sector Projects In PSDP 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Govt. allocates Rs1,786.160 mln for eight petroleum sector projects in PSDP 2020-21

The government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 1,786.160 million for five ongoing and three new projects of petroleum sector in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 1,786.160 million for five ongoing and three new projects of petroleum sector in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

According to the PSDP, an amount of Rs 1,662.484 million has been earmarked for five ongoing projects, out of which Rs 100 million would be spent in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE), Rs 6.524 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Rs 303.160 million for supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Rs 1,153 million for supply of30 MMCFD gas at doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 100 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

While, Rs 123.476 million have been kept for three new schemes, among which Rs 48 million would be utilized for establishment of national minerals Data Centre, Rs 20 million for geological mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Rs 55.476 million for strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gas Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

35 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

49 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

1 hour ago

Rs 3.25bln distributed among deserving families

4 minutes ago

Project launched to make residual of paddy crop us ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.