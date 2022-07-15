UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs2300 Mln For Repairing Of 100 Diesel-electric Locomotives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Govt allocates Rs2300 mln for repairing of 100 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs.2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs32, 648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of the Railways Division, said an official of the ministry.

About Rs. 26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

Similarly, an amount of Rs1000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

He said, an amount of Rs6000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs600 million would be utilized for the replacement of track machines. Rs200 million allocated for conversion of the braking system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

Related Topics

Pakistan CPEC Bagh Havelian From Government Million

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

36 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

40 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

56 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.