Govt Allocates Rs250 Mln For Opening Girls' Child Protection Centres: DG

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Child Protection Institute, Director General Rabia Khan said on Monday the federal government has allocated around Rs 250 million for opening Girls' Child Protection centres which would start by the end of September

Talking to APP, she said that around 100 protection centres would be opened.

She said that the government is committed to providing protection to girls child from age zero to 18 years from all forms of physical or mental violence, neglect, injury, maltreatment, exploitation, abuse and psychological dangers.

She added that the institute would also provide and accommodate homeless infants, besides providing rescue and shelter to the venerable child.

