Govt allocates Rs2,843.094 m for housing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated an amount of 2,843.094 million for 43 ongoing projects of Housing and Work Division for the fiscal year 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The financial allocation with major chunk included Rs300.000 million for dualization and improvement of Mandra Chakwal Road (64 KM).

Dualization and Improvement of Sohawa-Chakwal Road project (66.405 KM) got Rs 500.000 million allocation and Rs28.805 million for Development scheme in District Torghar.

An amount of Rs30.000 million has been owed to widening of Road from Ghumanwala to Baigpur in NA-100, District Gujranwala, Rs17.

532 million for the water supply scheme Chachar Shareef Shahpur District Sarghoda.

Similarly, Rs85.909 million has been earmarked for construction of premix road including RCC Bridge from Kangar Paien to Seri Sher Shah, District Abbottabad and Rs70.000 million for Development scheme in district Shangala.

An amount of Rs44.978 million has been allocated for construction of Barrack in NAB complex, Lahore and Rs200.000 million for construction of bridge over Ravi at Mall Fatyana district T T Singh.

An amount of Rs100.00 million for construction of new Secretariat Blocks Constitution Avenue, Islamabad and Rs34.371 for the construction of Pak-PWD, Complex Multan.