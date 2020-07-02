UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs30.0000 For MoHR To Strengthen Regional Directorates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Govt allocates Rs30.0000 for MoHR to strengthen regional directorates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Government has allocated an amount of Rs30.0000 for Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen the regional directorates of Ministry of Human Rights in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeri Agha said on Thursday while taking to APP.

She said that the regional offices were working in collaboration with provincial departments against the violations of human rights.

The purpose of the project was to improve human rights situation in the provinces through strengthening institutional capacities of regional directorates by providing them adequate human and financial resources to carry out their mandate effectively and independently, she said.

More Stories From Pakistan

