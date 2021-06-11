Govt allocates Rs30,025 million for Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs30,025.590 million for the execution of 38 ongoing and new projects of Railways Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs21747.684 million have been earmarked for 29 ongoing projects, out of which Rs8500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The Federal government has allocated Rs2000 million for special repair of 100 diesel electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives.

Similarly, an amount of Rs2000 million earmarked for rehabilitation of track between Sama Satta-Bahawalnagar on Sama Satta –Amruka section.

While, an amount of Rs8277.906 million has been kept for nine new schemes, out of which Rs6000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs1000 million would be earmarked for rehabilitation and dualization of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Phase-II. Rs367.610 million allocated for construction of new track, up-gradation and rehabilitation of track from Chaman Yard including to Pak-Afghan Border.