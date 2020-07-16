Govt allocates Rs49 billion for 261 development schemes

To bring merged areas at par with developed parts of the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs49 billion for 261 development schemes for merged tribal districts under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP 2020-21).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :To bring merged areas at par with developed parts of the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs49 billion for 261 development schemes for merged tribal districts under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP 2020-21).

These schemes include 122 ongoing and 139 new with special focus on education, health, roads and communication services, officials in Planning and Development Department KP told APP on Thursday.

Following successful completion of the repatriation process of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) and merger of Ex Fata in KP, the Government has scaled up efforts for speedy rebuilding of education, health and communications infrastructure besides equipping hospitals with medicines, life-saving vaccines and specialist doctors in merged areas to provide quality services to all tribesmen.

Showing strong commitment to strengthen socioeconomic services with special focus on education, health, roads and communication sectors in merged areas, the Federal and KP Government have joined hands for speedy execution of gigantic projects worth millions of rupees under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) in 2020-21 in line with 10-year Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30) to provide quality and affordable services to tribesmen at their doorsteps.

The Government has allocated over Rs7.63 billion for new schemes and Rs41.36 billion for ongoing schemes in the budget 2020-21.

A substantial amount were earmarked for 65 schemes of roads, 33 for elementary and secondary education and 30 for health sectors.

Regarding new development schemes, the official said 26 projects for education, 16 for health, 13 for home and tribal affairs, 18 for rural development, nine for higher education, eight for clean drinking water, seven for industries, six for tourism and sports and 12 for roads besides two each for others sectors would be launched in current financial year.

The ongoing projects include 53 roads, 14 higher education, seven elementary education and eight energy projects, he said, adding a huge amount of over Rs9.20 billion would be spent on roads projects to bolster connectivity.