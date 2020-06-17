Govt allocating funds for construction of stadium, sports complex at district level: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday said the provincial government was allocating funds for construction of stadium and sports complex at districts level to improve sports activities among youth across the province.

He shared these views while briefing the meeting here in which Secretary Sports Imran Gachki, Director General Sports Dura Baloch, and other concerned officers participated.

He said the priority was being given to the sports sector and the government was monitoring the game department to move the youth towards sports activities for ensuring the promotion of healthy activities in the society.

He also directed the officers to ensure prompt preparation of the project management unit saying that the appointments would be made on the vacant posts of the sports department on merit basis and no compromise would be made on merit during appointments at vacant posts.

Earlier, giving a detailed briefing on development and non-development about the sports sector, Secretary Sports Imran Gachki suggested that Deputy Directors of Sports and Youth Officers should be posted in all the divisional headquarters across the province so that divisional level sports would be started at the first phase.

Director General Sports Dura Baloch and Youth Officers Muhammad Afzal Secretary briefed the adviser about their respective departments.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said all other issues of the sports sector would be discussed in detail during the next meeting.