UrduPoint.com

Govt Allow Export Of 14 Items In Local Currency: Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Govt allow export of 14 items in local currency: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the Ministry of Commerce has allowed export settlement of 14 items in local currency of Pakistan Rupee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the Ministry of Commerce has allowed export settlement of 14 items in local Currency of Pakistan Rupee.

The ministry has allowed export settlement of 14 items in local currency of Pakistan Rupee, which includes poultry and products, meat, cement, pharmaceutical, textiles, fruits, vegetables, salt, rice and surgical instruments, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The adviser said that queries have been received regarding export to Afghanistan in Pakistan Rupee (Rs).

"We would like to clarify that to ease exports to Afghanistan; MOC has allowed export settlement of 14 items in Pakistan's local currency," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exports Twitter Commerce Textile Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

12 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

19 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague ..

KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague's killing

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

2 minutes ago
 12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tr ..

12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tree Tsunami: Secy

2 minutes ago
 NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build U ..

NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build Up Presence Near Russian Border ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>