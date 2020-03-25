UrduPoint.com
Govt Allows Domestic Flight Operation Between Islamabad-Gilgit-Skardu

Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt allows domestic flight operation between Islamabad-Gilgit-Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday decided to permit domestic flight operation to/from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) for Gilgit Airport and Skardu Airport only with effect from March 26 (Thursday) at 0600 hours.

However, the suspension of all domestic flight operation to, from all other airports would remain effective, said a press release issued here.

"This NOTAM will remain effective till April, 2 at 0600 hours," it added.

