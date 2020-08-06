UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Allows Domestic Flight Operations At All Airports, Except Few

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:26 PM

Govt. allows domestic flight operations at all airports, except few

The government on Thursday announced to resume domestic flight operations to and from all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur facilities, from midnight of August 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Thursday announced to resume domestic flight operations to and from all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur facilities, from midnight of August 6.

"All operators will be required to implement the established guidelines, SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures introduced to contain COVID-19], and seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority," an Aviation Division press release said.

Moreover, cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations will also be available for all airports subjected to compliance with relevant SOPs.

Earlier, on June 1, the government had enhanced the domestic flight operations, which was partially restored on May 16 after almost 56-day suspension due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Initially, the flights' operation was restored at five major airports of the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar due to growing business and public demand for air travel and effective smart lockdown observed by the Federal and provincial governments to contain the virus spread.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Business Zhob Nawabshah Turbat Bahawalpur Pasni May June August All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

30 minutes ago

Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion operating reve ..

1 hour ago

Major Highways in Seoul Closed Following Flood Ale ..

4 minutes ago

President summons Joint session of parliament toda ..

1 hour ago

Lukashenko Says Minsk, Moscow, Kiev Should Make De ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.