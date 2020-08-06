Govt. allows domestic flight operations at all airports, except few

The government on Thursday announced to resume domestic flight operations to and from all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur facilities, from midnight of August 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Thursday announced to resume domestic flight operations to and from all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur facilities, from midnight of August 6.

"All operators will be required to implement the established guidelines, SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures introduced to contain COVID-19], and seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority," an Aviation Division press release said.

Moreover, cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations will also be available for all airports subjected to compliance with relevant SOPs.

Earlier, on June 1, the government had enhanced the domestic flight operations, which was partially restored on May 16 after almost 56-day suspension due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Initially, the flights' operation was restored at five major airports of the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar due to growing business and public demand for air travel and effective smart lockdown observed by the Federal and provincial governments to contain the virus spread.