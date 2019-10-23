Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

(@fidahassanain)

The govt says that everyone has the right to protest under the law unless and until the rights of other people are not infringed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) The good news for JUI-F as the government decided on Wednesday to allow its Azadi March in Islamabad as far as parmeters set by the courts for lawful protest are not violated.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed JUI-F to hold its Azadi March in Islamabad after a government delegation presented him recommendations about the march.

Issuing a statment the governmnent, the government authorities said that Azadi March is allowed within the ambit of law and the Constitution.

Prime Minister House spokesperson said: " the prime minister believes in democratic right to protest and therefore the Azadi March is allowed under the ambit of law,".

The superior courts have already decided that the protests are allowed as long as the righs of the other people are not affected.

Interestingly the good news for JUI-F came at the moment when Islamabad police preparing itself to deal with the protesst and was issuing riot gear and mobilising containers to cordon off sensitive areas of the capital city.

The political leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the government for blocking the capital ahead of Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman set Oct 31 as the date for his Azadi March and said that he would start from Karachi, Sindh. He said he had the support of other political parties and would mark the day to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed, however, said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had nothing to do with the Kashmiri people as remained head of the Kashmir Committee but he never raised voice for them. He also said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman must be given face saving and claimed that he was already approched not to hold Azadi March.

The opposition parties including the PML-N and PPP said that they had been going to support the Azadi March. But according to some reports, PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to take part in the JUI-F march and made his participation conditional with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's particiation. Interestingly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already said that he would not partcipate in Azadi March.