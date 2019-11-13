Govt allows Nawaz Sharif for treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Department Mohibullah Khan Wednesday said it was now up to Sharif family to decide about Nawaz Sharif's health after he was allowed by the government for treatment abroad purely on humanitarians ground

"The government has taken a tough and bold decision to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment purely on humanitarian grounds after submitting surety bonds and this positive decision should not be misinterpreted," he told APP.

The PTI leader said there was no delay on part of the government rather the Sharif family would decide to take him aboard for medical treatment from their choice doctors. "We have no objections for Nawaz Sharif treatment from London or US," he said when asked.

He said a wrong precedent would be set for others as if the government permitted Nawaz Sharif to go abroad without any guarantee. The minister said if Sharif family was not satisfied of the government's decision, can move courts to get his name removed from Exit Control List (ECL) and orders of the court would be accepted.

"How a convicted person could be allowed to go abroad without any surety bound," he questioned and added if precedence of allowing a convicted person to go abroad for treatment without any surety, is set today than every convicted person would ask for same relief in future.

" He offered Sharif family to get his treatment from Shaukat Khanum Hospital where state-of-the art facilities for patients were available. He said government has provided best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the government's decision should be appreciated rather being criticized. He said zero tolerance has been adopted against corruption and this struggle would continue till elimination of this scourge from the country.

He said no country could make progress and achieve heights of development unless the evil of corruption was eliminated.

Mohibullah Khan said corruption undermines merit, create unemployment and leads to poverty besides economic imbalances and we can achieve heights of success only when people hate corruption and corrupt elements.

He said the country was moving forward on road to progress and development and the national economy was moving on right directions due to prudent economic policies of PTI led government.

He said Ehsass programme and Kamyab Jawan Progamme was a landmark achievement of the PTI led government that would make Pakistan a welfare state.