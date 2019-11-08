UrduPoint.com
Govt Allows Nawaz To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Govt allows Nawaz to travel abroad for medical treatment

The governmnet has decided to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) The governmnet has decided to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, sources said on Friday.The decision has been taken after the medical board recommended some medical tests which are not possible in Pakistan.

However, the PTI government took assurance from the Sharif Family that Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country as he gets healthy.Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting, was briefed about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The premier was informed that neither former prime minister's platelets count was improving no doctors could diagnosed cause of fluctuating in his platelets count.

The premier was informed that platelets count of Nawaz was fluctuating consistently and some medical tests are crucial to diagnose thes reasons.Imran Khan, after the briefing, directed the government to take all possible measures to facilitate Nawaz Sharif in medical treatment, addiing that there is no issue if he travels abroad for treatment.

However, he made it clear that all cases against him will remain open and the Sharif Family will have to give assurance in this regard.It is pretinent to mention that Nawaz Sharif's name would likely be removed from the no-fly list in the next 48 hours so that his travell abroad can be made possible.

