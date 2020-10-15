UrduPoint.com
Govt Allows PDM To Hold Public Meeting In Jinnah Stadium: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Punjab government had allowed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold its public meeting in Jinnah stadium in Gujranwala.

In a video message, he said protest was the democratic right of a political party.

However, the opposition was not allowed to hold a meeting on the road as it would cause problems for people.

He challenged the opposition to fill the Jinnah stadium and said the opposition whose leadership was a family limited company, got together to save its corruption and looted wealth.

His party was democratic and had also held public meetings in the past and the opposition could also do so while following the standard operating procedures, he added.

