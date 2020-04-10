Govt. allows private aircraft flights operation at three airports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Friday initially allowed operation of private aircraft flights between three airports including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

"The government has also approved the operational SOPs for private aircraft flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports," an Aviation Division press release said.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) comprehensively covered effective steps required to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The private aircraft would have to follow strict health safety measures including required steps involving pre-embarkation stage, during the flight and post-embarkation stage.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a formal NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard.