UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Allows Private Aircraft Flights Operation At Three Airports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Govt. allows private aircraft flights operation at three airports

The government on Friday initially allowed operation of private aircraft flights between three airports including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Friday initially allowed operation of private aircraft flights between three airports including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

"The government has also approved the operational SOPs for private aircraft flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports," an Aviation Division press release said.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) comprehensively covered effective steps required to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The private aircraft would have to follow strict health safety measures including required steps involving pre-embarkation stage, during the flight and post-embarkation stage.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a formal NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

10 minutes ago

US Air Force to Upgrade U-2 Spy Plane for Future B ..

2 minutes ago

US Opens Probe of Soldiers' Retirement Home Over P ..

2 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observes during 12pm to 3pm in S ..

2 minutes ago

'Basic' ventilator breathes air into Spain's choke ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges citizens to follow preca ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.