Govt already announces free vaccinations for all citizens: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the government has already announced free vaccinations for all the citizens of the country.

In a Tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said millions of people can be vaccinated in a systematic way.

He said, private imports are allowed so that those who do not want to line up, pay and get vaccinated.

The reason for the objection by the opposition parties is not understood, the minister said.