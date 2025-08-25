Govt Always Encourages Religious Programs: Naseemur Rehman
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhel on Monday said that the Balochistan government would always encourage religious programs, including Naat completions and others.
He expressed these views as the chief guest on the occasion of the annual Hassan Naat Competition organized by the Religious Affairs, Hajj and Auqaf Department, Government of Balochistan at Government Girls High school, Postal Colony.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Religious Affairs Department and other government institutions, various religious figures, administrators, teachers and a large number of students from different schools.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Adviser said that Naat competitions is not only foster love for the Prophet but also highlight the religious and literary talents of the students.
He said that such spiritual and moral training opportunities are very important for our new generation, the Balochistan government will always encourage such positive and religious programs.
Earlier, students from the schools and other Naat khawans presented Naats in honor of the Holy Prophet, who appreciated the participants. May it bring spiritual peace to the hearts.
Finally, prizes and certificates were distributed among the students and organizers who showed outstanding performance, while the participants appreciated this effort of the Religious Affairs Department and expressed their desire to organize more such programs.
