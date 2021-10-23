UrduPoint.com

Govt Always Inform People About Realities On National Issues: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 11:25 PM

Govt always inform people about realities on national issues: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always informed the people about realities on national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always informed the people about realities on national issues.

He said the government had brought every important national issue in the Parliament for effective legislation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said nothing was shared with public regarding any important matter during the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said the former rulers had always adopted apologetic attitude before the world, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the international community about the realities in a straight way.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan wanted durable peace in Afghanistan as it was in favour of Pakistan and the region as a whole.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

1 minute ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

1 minute ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

1 minute ago
 ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial ..

ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial &quot;Al Qasimia City&quot; la ..

42 minutes ago
 Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Bra ..

Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Brazilian Science Minister

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.