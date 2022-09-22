Govt always ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest issues: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that government was ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that government was ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest matters.

The doors for dialogue are always open for opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on huge number of cabinet members, he said that most of the special assistants in the coalition government were not drawing salaries.

Replying a question about free tool tax facility for parliamentarians, he said, the government didn't grant any Toll Tax exemption to any member of the parliament. Every citizen should pay toll tax. He made it clear that there was no such exemption to any person. He, however said they could raise the matter of exemption at the forum of assembly session.