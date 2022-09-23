UrduPoint.com

Govt Always Ready To Talk With Opposition For Resolving Public Interest Issues: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt always ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest issues: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that government was ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest matters.

The doors for dialogue are always open for opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on huge number of cabinet members, he said that most of the special assistants in the coalition government were not drawing salaries.

Replying a question about free tool tax facility for parliamentarians, he said, the government didn't grant any Toll Tax exemption to any member of the parliament. Every citizen should pay toll tax. He made it clear that there was no such exemption to any person. He, however said they could raise the matter of exemption at the forum of assembly session.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Muslim TV Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan d ..

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan defeats England by ten-wicket

10 minutes ago
 Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Resul ..

Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Result of West Ignoring Security Co ..

9 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in ..

US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in Syria on September 20 - Statem ..

9 minutes ago
 Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism ..

Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism to finance losses: Sherry Rehm ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt always ready to talk with opposition for reso ..

Govt always ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest issues: ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanct ..

EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.