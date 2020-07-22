Govt always remained supportive to media: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was always supportive to the freedom of expression.

He told that the Prime Minster took notice of the incident regarding Matiullah Jan and mobalized the entire government machinery. The real situation about the incident would be explained to the Parliament after completion of investigation.

He said this while replying to questions about the alleged abduction of the senior journalist during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

To a question, he said PTI had always given respect to media persons and press as it was the media which played an important role in success of PTI.

To another question anout the recent statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto regarding abolishing NAB, the minister said the PPP was aiming to reopen the country for corrupt elements and pave way for escape of its under trial leaders.