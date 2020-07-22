UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Always Remained Supportive To Media: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt always remained supportive to media: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was always supportive to the freedom of expression.

He told that the Prime Minster took notice of the incident regarding Matiullah Jan and mobalized the entire government machinery. The real situation about the incident would be explained to the Parliament after completion of investigation.

He said this while replying to questions about the alleged abduction of the senior journalist during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

To a question, he said PTI had always given respect to media persons and press as it was the media which played an important role in success of PTI.

To another question anout the recent statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto regarding abolishing NAB, the minister said the PPP was aiming to reopen the country for corrupt elements and pave way for escape of its under trial leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Parliament Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

41 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.