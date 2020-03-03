UrduPoint.com
Govt Always Respected Courts Verdicts: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Govt always respected courts verdicts: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said the government had always respected the verdicts of courts.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on the basis of illness and his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) just for one time.

He said Nawaz Sharif was looking healthy and now he should return to the country.

The senator said opposition should criticise the government policies but it should use appropriate words in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said it was unfortunate that the politicians use unparliamentary language in the senate, which was becoming a trend and added that it should be avoided.

Faisal Javed said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the past but the incumbent government would not give any NRO to them.

To another query, he said the inquiry report on wheat crisis would be presented in the Senate.

