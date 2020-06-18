(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the decisions and verdicts of the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the incumbent government believed in independent judiciary and also struggled for its restoration during judiciary movement in the country.

She said, "We believed in rule of law and supremacy of Constitution to provide speedy justice to the citizen of the country."