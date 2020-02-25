UrduPoint.com
Govt Always Respects Judiciary, Its Decisions: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

Govt always respects judiciary, its decisions: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected judiciary by accepting and implementing all its decisions.

"We have struggled for restoration of independence of judiciary during the last regime of Pakistan Peoples' Party and also strongly condemned the statements against it," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had attacked the Supreme Court (SC) in the past and had not learned any lesson from such tragic incident. The PTI government had not given any controversial remarks against the court and its verdicts, he added.

He urged the politicians and others to refrain for politicizing the subjudice cases.

Replying to a question, he said the court had declared Prime Minister Imran Khan an honest and righteous person and added he (PM) would turn people's dreams into reality.

He said the PML-N leaders were experts in corruption and money laundering while the PTI leadership was committed to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.

Commenting on the Pakistan Super League, he said the credit of PSL-V goes to the government, law enforcement agencies, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

