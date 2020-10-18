UrduPoint.com
Govt Always Supports Meaningful Political Dialogue On Issues: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Sunday said the government had always supported a meaningful political dialogue with the opposition parties on the issues being confronted by the country and the people.

The government had welcomed an issues-based constructive criticism by the opposition and its cooperation on legislation in the Parliament as it was imperative to create a healthy political culture in the country without compromising on basic political ideology and above personal interests, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Information Minister said to materialize the prime minister's popular political vision in that regard, they would not even hesitate to visit the home of Nawaz Sharif for the betterment of the people.

It was need of the time for all political stakeholders to jointly face the common challenge of dearness and put the national economy back on track, he stressed.

Shibli Faraz said the government had the responsibility to keep the people informed about the opposition's misleading and ill-motivated narrative against the national institutions.

Creating political uncertainty in the country would only affect the economy and not the government, he added.

