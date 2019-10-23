Govt amends NAB laws through Ordinance

(@fidahassanain)

The govt promulgated eight ordinance including amendments to NAB Ordinance 1999, and Benami Transanctions Act, 2017.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th Oct, 2019) In order to uplift the living standard of common citizens, the Federal cabinent approved promulgation of eight ordinances including the amendments to NAB Ordinance, 1999 and Benami Transactions Act 2017.

According to reports, Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said while addressing a press conference that it was a defining moment for Pakistan as the federal cabinet approved eight laws of public interest. He said the laws included The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance 2019, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, The Superior Courts (Courts Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019, The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019 and ordinances related to the Whistle Blower Act and amendments in the Civil Procedure Code.

The Minister said the succession certificate would be issued within 15-20 days and the process would be carried out through fingerprints.

“The identity of the whistle-blower would be kept secret and full protection would be ensured in this regard,” said the law minister, adding that if any recovery was made, up to 20 per cent of the recovered amount would be given to the whistle-blower.

A suspect facing corruption charges of Rs50 million, under the new amendment in the NAB Ordinance 1999, would be provided C class facilities in the jail and he would be entitled for the same class facilities during trial and investigation of the charges.

The law minister said that the amendments in the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) would ensure speedy and expeditious justice for masses who had been enduring year-long lawsuits in civil courts while the provision of speedy justice was the only way forward to change the status quo, prevailing in the country.

Special Adviser to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take steps for making sure the availability of items of daily use to people at affordable prices. She said that the cabinet was briefed that a pilot project in this regard was being launched in the federal capital to ensure direct contact between farmers and general public and abolishing the role of middleman.

She stated this would help people to get various items at affordable rates. She said the cabinet gave an approval to a proposal to provide National Accountability Bureau the required record by establishment division.

The cabinet also accorded approval to proposal of armed forces for installation of solar power products at various installations and establishments of army on BoT basis.

She also said that the cabinet gave approval to disburse loans of Rs5 billion without interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Program. The loans from Rs0.1m to 1m would be given without any interest and this would benefit 500,000 to one million people. The payment schedule was from 1 to 4 years and preference would be given to widows, he said.

The cabinet also approved an agreement regarding codal formalities of the agreement signed regarding visitors to Kartarpur Corridor.

Establishment Division informed that it was considering a proposal to make it mandatory for promotions of civil servants that what steps they have taken to facilitate people during their tenure at a place.

Ministry of Narcotics Control informed that it has initiated an app to spread awareness on drug abuse and narcotics. Ministry of Human Rights informed that it is launching an awareness campaign regarding abuse of children at various places.

Ministry of Communication apprised the meeting that it was engaging 35,000 youth for internships and briefed the PM about varaious projects. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cabinet also approved Kartarpur Corridor agreement between Pakistan and India to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan.Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, would inaugurate the corridor on 9th of the next month on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Replying to a question, Firdous said the issue of the medical condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being misused by his party members.

She expressed regret that language and statements laden with conspiracy theories woould not serve the narrative of PML-N.

The narrative of opposition parties that foreign investment to the country had declined due to crackdown on corruption was wrong, she said. Rather, it was a welcoming sign that serious action was being taken against corruption, she concluded.