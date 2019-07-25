UrduPoint.com
Govt Amends Punjab Service Act-2018

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:44 PM

Govt amends Punjab Service Act-2018

The Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has issued a notification entitled "The Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2019" to amend the Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has issued a notification entitled "The Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2019" to amend the Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2018.

According to the notification, the Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2018 has been amended in order to reduce the period of four years to three years so as to facilitate the regularization of contract employees and to broaden the scope of this Act to all the contract employees who have been continuously serving in such capacity for the period of three years.

This notification shall come into force with immediate effect. Under this notification, an amendment in Section 1 of the Act XV of 2018 has been made along with an amendment in Section 3 of the Act XV of 2018.

