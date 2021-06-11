Govt announce 10% raise in basic pay, pensions of federal govt employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government Friday announced adhoc relief of 10 percent raise in basic pay and pensions of the federal government employees.

While delivering the budget speech for the year 2021-22, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin announced that the increase in salaries and pensions of the federal government employees would be applicable from July 1, 2021.