Govt Announce 10% Raise In Basic Pay, Pensions Of Federal Govt Employees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government Friday announced adhoc relief of 10 percent raise in basic pay and pensions of the federal government employees.
While delivering the budget speech for the year 2021-22, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin announced that the increase in salaries and pensions of the federal government employees would be applicable from July 1, 2021.