Govt Announce Reduction Of Rs 8 In Petrol Price
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The government on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 8 in the price of petrol, now the price of petrol was fixed at Rs 259.34. Before, the price of petrol was Rs 267.34, which the government has reduced the price by Rs 8, which will be effective from January 16, 2024, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here.
The price of the High-Speed Diesel has been maintained at Rs 276.21.
The government of Pakistan has decided to reduce the current Petrol price, whereas the price of High-Speed Diesel has been maintained during the fortnight starting from 16th January 2024, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
Recent Stories
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran50 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy60 minutes ago
-
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs1 hour ago
-
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop2 hours ago
-
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers2 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward2 hours ago
-
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology2 hours ago
-
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD2 hours ago
-
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts2 hours ago
-
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar3 hours ago
-
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ3 hours ago