Govt Announce Reduction Of Rs 8 In Petrol Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The government on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 8 in the price of petrol, now the price of petrol was fixed at Rs 259.34. Before, the price of petrol was Rs 267.34, which the government has reduced the price by Rs 8, which will be effective from January 16, 2024, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here.

The price of the High-Speed Diesel has been maintained at Rs 276.21.

The government of Pakistan has decided to reduce the current Petrol price, whereas the price of High-Speed Diesel has been maintained during the fortnight starting from 16th January 2024, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

