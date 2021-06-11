UrduPoint.com
Govt. Announced Biggest-ever Development Budget Of Rs 900b: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Govt. announced biggest-ever development budget of Rs 900b: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the government has announced the country's historic and biggest-ever development budget of Rs 900 billion for the upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the government has announced the country's historic and biggest-ever development budget of Rs 900 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a tweet, he said certain concessions were given besides increase in salaries of the Federal government employees. He said that the share of provinces was being increased by 27 percent, enabling the provinces to increase their development budget.

More Stories From Pakistan

