Govt announced historical economic relief package for poor people: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the government had announced a historical economic relief package under the Ehsaas Emergency Programme for the poor and needy people during the lockdown imposed in the country.

Talking to ptv, he said it was a huge programme announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for protecting poor and daily wagers in this difficult time.

He said the amount was being distributed among the needy families through transparent manners without any political influence.

He said railways was also utilising its available resources to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Farrukh Habib urged people to adopt all precautionary measures as told by the government to combat COVID-19 and to stop it from spreading in the country.