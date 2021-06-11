Govt announces 10% raise in pays, pensions of federal employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government Friday announced 10 percent ad-hoc relief allowance in the salaries and pensions of federal government employees.

Delivering the budget speech for the year 2021-22, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin announced that the increase in salaries and pensions would be applicable from July 1, 2021.

The government also proposed increase in the orderly allowance from current Rs 14000 to Rs 17500 per month besides raising integrated allowance for the employees of grade 1 to 5 from Rs 450 to Rs 900.

Similarly, to minimize the inflationary pressures, specially on the labourers and workers, the government has increased the minimum wage to Rs 20,000 per month.