Govt Announces 15 Billion Subsidy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

Govt announces 15 billion subsidy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab said on Wednesday the government had allocated 15 billion to provide subsidy on edibles to relieve the low income strata of the society,that would bring down the current inflation.

Talking to a private news channel she stated the edibles' prices would be lessened and more utility stores would be established country wide which would sell regular items on reasonable prices.

PTI's government had achieved a unprecedented milestone to document the public property and prepared the tax payers' list to strengthen the national exchequer, she mentioned.

Replying to a question she said the the Prime Minister was an honest man as she knew him since he did not hold any public office, moreover he had received a clean chit form the judiciary and was declared a non-corrupt politician.

" I personally wish to not decreased the price of white sugar,oil and ghee as these were the causes behind the major chronicle diseases," commenting on the high prices of the commodities,she said.

