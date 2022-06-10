UrduPoint.com

Govt Announces 15% Raise, Merges Adhoc Allowances In Pays Of Federal Employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government Friday announced 15 percent ad-hoc relief allowance in the basic salaries of the federal government employees.

Delivering the budget speech for the fiscal year 2022-23, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail also announced to merge the previous adhoc relief allowances in the basic pay of the employees.

He said keeping in view the high inflation rate, the government has decided to raise the purchasing power of the federal government employees.

The increase in salaries would be applicable from the new fiscal year from July 1, 2022.

