Govt Announces 70 Scholarships For Students Of Merged Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 70 scholarships for students of the merged districts with a monthly stipend of Rs3000 for each.
In a statement issued here on Sunday by Merged District Authority stated that all the codal formalities have been completed by KP Intermediate and Secondary Education Department.
A total of ten students including 6 boys and 4 girls have been selected from each district including Mohmand, Orakzai, Bajaur, North-Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber and Kurram after passing the initial assessment test.
All the selected candidates would be provided standard education in reputed institutions of the province.
