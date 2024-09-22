Open Menu

Govt Announces 70 Scholarships For Students Of Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Govt announces 70 scholarships for students of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 70 scholarships for students of the merged districts with a monthly stipend of Rs3000 for each.

In a statement issued here on Sunday by Merged District Authority stated that all the codal formalities have been completed by KP Intermediate and Secondary Education Department.

A total of ten students including 6 boys and 4 girls have been selected from each district including Mohmand, Orakzai, Bajaur, North-Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber and Kurram after passing the initial assessment test.

All the selected candidates would be provided standard education in reputed institutions of the province.

