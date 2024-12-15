Open Menu

Govt Announces All Schools, Colleges To Remain Close On Dec 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Govt announces all schools, colleges to remain close on Dec 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In a move to express solidarity with the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy, the government has announced that all public and private schools and colleges will remain close on December 16 here on Monday.

The notification issued by Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stating that all schools and colleges in the capital will remain off for the day.

The decision to close schools on December 16, the anniversary of the APS attack, was part of the government's efforts to honour the memory of the students and staff who were martyred in the terrorist attack.

The attack, which took place on December 16, 2014, left over 140 people which were mostly children.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Islamabad Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed December All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

11 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

24 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan