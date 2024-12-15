Govt Announces All Schools, Colleges To Remain Close On Dec 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In a move to express solidarity with the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy, the government has announced that all public and private schools and colleges will remain close on December 16 here on Monday.
The notification issued by Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stating that all schools and colleges in the capital will remain off for the day.
The decision to close schools on December 16, the anniversary of the APS attack, was part of the government's efforts to honour the memory of the students and staff who were martyred in the terrorist attack.
The attack, which took place on December 16, 2014, left over 140 people which were mostly children.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gajar halwa demands increase as cold wave grips Peshawar Valley4 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police crackdown, motorcycle thief arrested4 minutes ago
-
Govt announces all schools, colleges to remain close on Dec 164 minutes ago
-
CUI hosts stakeholder engagement meeting on SRM14 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 168,657 power pilferers34 minutes ago
-
Distt admin intensifies efforts to resolve municipal services issues34 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over tragic loss of lives in migrant boat accident54 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates successful candidates for winning bar's elections1 hour ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of previous lives on Greece coast1 hour ago
-
IFA cracks down on substandard meat at Sunday bazaar1 hour ago
-
KPOGCL completes bidding for sale of 49% share of Miran Exploration in N.Waziristan, Kurram1 hour ago
-
School nutrition program launched1 hour ago