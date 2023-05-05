Govt announces annual matriculation exams from May 8

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has announced holding of the annual matriculation exams from May 8 across the province including Karachi.

Minister for education Boards Sindh, Ismail Rahoo said that exams of Ninth and Matriculation would be conducted from May 8 in Sindh.

The exams would be conducted in two shifts in all divisions of the province and schedule would also be issued.

Ismail Rahoo asked K- Electric not to conduct load-shedding during the exams.

He said that more than 700,000 boy and girl students would participate in the matriculation examinations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas divisions.

In Karachi 400, and 25 examination centers in Hyderabad are declared as sensitive.

The minister said that the in-charge of the examination centers would provide facilities including cold water to the students and security would be tightened inside and outside the examination centers to prevent copy culture.

He further said that vigilance teams had been formed for all examination centers, there would be a ban on the use of mobile phones by teachers and students in the examination centers.

He said that section 144 would be enforced around examination centers during examinations in all divisions.