UrduPoint.com

Govt Announces Annual Matriculation Exams From May 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Govt announces annual matriculation exams from May 8

The Sindh government has announced holding of the annual matriculation exams from May 8 across the province including Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has announced holding of the annual matriculation exams from May 8 across the province including Karachi.

Minister for education Boards Sindh, Ismail Rahoo said that exams of Ninth and Matriculation would be conducted from May 8 in Sindh.

The exams would be conducted in two shifts in all divisions of the province and schedule would also be issued.

Ismail Rahoo asked K- Electric not to conduct load-shedding during the exams.

He said that more than 700,000 boy and girl students would participate in the matriculation examinations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas divisions.

In Karachi 400, and 25 examination centers in Hyderabad are declared as sensitive.

The minister said that the in-charge of the examination centers would provide facilities including cold water to the students and security would be tightened inside and outside the examination centers to prevent copy culture.

He further said that vigilance teams had been formed for all examination centers, there would be a ban on the use of mobile phones by teachers and students in the examination centers.

He said that section 144 would be enforced around examination centers during examinations in all divisions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education Water Mobile Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana May All From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

9 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, ..

Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: Secretary Hig ..

10 minutes ago
 Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

24 minutes ago
 Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operatio ..

Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operation in Khartoum Due to Power Out ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Adv ..

Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.