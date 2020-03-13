Govt announces borders closure with Afghanistan,Iran for two weeks

The government Friday announced the complete closure of borders with Iran and Afghanistan to prevent the coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The government Friday announced the complete closure of borders with Iran and Afghanistan to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The decision with regard to the borders' sealing was taken in pursuance of the directions passed by the National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Initially, the borders were being closed for two weeks in the best interest of all three brotherly countries, it added.