Govt Announces Cash Prizes For Contestants Of Cotton Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Punjab government announced a cash prize for contestants on maximum per acre production of cotton for the year 2023-24 in order to revive and promote white gold in the province.

According to official sources, "The farmer who will secure the first position at the provincial level will be awarded Rs 1.5 million." "Similarly, the farmers who will be at the top at the district level will be given Rs 800,000. The basic aim behind the cash prizes is to revive and promote cotton.

As criteria for participation, the farmers who will cultivate cotton at five acres or more five will be eligible for appearing in the contest."The intending participants can get forms from the website www.agri punjab.gov.pk. A committee at divisional level will examine the participants' criteria. Apart from this, the forms can be obtained from the assistant director office. The contestants have also been directed to submit forms by July 31, the sources added.

