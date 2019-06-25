Govt announces clear polices about corruption, vested interest

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari here on Tuesday expressed that present government has introduced clear polices about corruption and vested interest.

Talking to media, he underlined that opposition was responsible for the current economic crunch of the country.

Opposition is also trying to get their vested interest under the shadow of current budget of the country, he added.

The government has launched public friendly polices for the interest of people and gas supply to Rajanpur project would be approved very soon.

