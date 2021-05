ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Interior Ministry on Monday announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 all over the country.

According to the notification, there will be Eid holidays from Monday to Friday ( May 10 to May 15).

It is to mention that COVID-19 standard operating procedures for Eid have already been issued.