ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal government Wednesday announced four holidays on the account of Eid-ul-Adha from August 12 to 15.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, there would be public holidays from August 12-15 (Monday to Thursday), while "August 17 (Saturday) will be a working day."