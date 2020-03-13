UrduPoint.com
Govt Announces Fortnight Borders Closure With Afghanistan, Iran

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

The government on Friday announced the complete closure of borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Friday announced the complete closure of borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread.

According to the ministry of interior, the decision is taken in pursuance of the directions passed by the National Security Committee.

The borders are being closed in the best interest of all three brotherly countries.

