Govt announces free birth, death registration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Government announces free birth, death registration for seven years.

The Punjab government has completely waived all fees for computerized birth and death registration certificates for up to seven years.

This decision comes under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and was announced during a meeting chaired by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Engr Aamir Khattak.

The Commissioner directed Director Local Government Syed Sabtain Kazmi to ensure immediate implementation of this policy across all union councils and municipal committees in the division.

He emphasized that providing relief to citizens and protecting children's rights through accessible documentation services was a key priority of the Punjab government.

Under the new notification effective from April 21, 2025, timely registration of births and deaths within seven years will be completely free of charge. However, delayed registration after seven years will incur fees ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000. Special provisions include a Rs. 1,000 fee for overseas Pakistanis and Rs. 2,000 for foreign nationals registering births.

The government has also simplified the registration process by eliminating the requirement for court decrees in delayed cases.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Coordination, and municipal officers. Director Local Government Kazmi confirmed that awareness banners have been displayed at all offices to inform the public about these changes.