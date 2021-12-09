Sindh Government has announced December 10 (Friday) as local holiday in Tando Allahyar district on eve of annual Urs of Watayo Fakeer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Government has announced December 10 (Friday) as local holiday in Tando Allahyar district on eve of annual Urs of Watayo Fakeer.

According to notification, 10 December (Friday) will be a public holiday on eve of annual Urs of Watayo Fakeer in district Tando Allahyar, except the essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 vaccination duties.